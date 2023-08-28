Registered sex offender in Missouri convicted of gun crime

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A jury in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis last week found a registered sex offender guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was caught by St. Louis police with a gun during a domestic dispute.

Mario Long, now 52, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2020, after St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of Louisiana Avenue. Long’s then-girlfriend had locked him out of the house during a dispute. Long shattered the glass on the home’s front door, assaulted his girlfriend, and then got a gun from a bedroom, according to testimony at trial. The girlfriend’s daughter called the police and said Long was threatening them both with the gun.

When police arrived, Long was shouting at his girlfriend. He walked into a bedroom and hid a Taurus 9mm handgun, witnesses said during the trial. Long is a convicted felon and is barred from possessing a firearm. His prior convictions include unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, child molestation, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy.

Long is scheduled to be sentenced later this year. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine Hoag and John Ware are prosecuting the case.

Related