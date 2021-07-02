Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who is a registered sex offender has been sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Eddie Feck, 45, of Buffalo, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark on Thursday, July 1, to 24 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Feck to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Feck pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. Feck has a prior conviction for sodomizing an 11-year-old child (for which he served the entirety of his sentence because he refused to participate in sex offender treatment), as well as an extensive criminal history.

The investigation began when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper received a Cybertipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 13, 2020. That report was generated after Feck uploaded five images of child pornography to BingImage.

Law enforcement officers identified Feck as the BingImage account holder and executed a search warrant at Feck’s residence on Feb. 11, 2020. Upon arrival, the investigators located Feck’s computer, which was in the process of downloading suspected child pornography from the internet. Investigators found approximately 35 images of child pornography on Feck’s digital storage devices.

Feck confessed that he employed a variety of programs to access and view child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

