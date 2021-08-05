Registered Hereford bull reported missing near Northeast 50th and Route Y

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a registered Hereford bull is missing from a pasture near Northeast 50th Street and Northeast Route Y. Sheriff Rodney Herring says the Polled Hereford has been missing since August 1st.

There is no evidence to support it was stolen, and there is no evidence of tampering.

The bull is described as having no ear tags or brands, but it is tattooed. It is said to be gentle and docile, but it should not be approached if it is located.

Anyone who has seen the missing bull or knows of its location is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office’s app.

