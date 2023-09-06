Register now for the Linn County Out of the Darkness Walk

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Moms Breaking the Silence will host a walk to help prevent suicide.

Check-in for the Linn County Out of the Darkness Walk will start at South City Park in Brookfield on September 23 at 9 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. In case of rain, the walk will be relocated to the North Central YMCA in Brookfield.

There is no registration fee to participate. Each participant is encouraged to set a fundraising goal of $150 to help support the work of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in stopping suicide. T-shirts will be given to individuals who raise at least $150.

For more information and registration, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. Participants can also register in person before the walk on September 23.

For more information on the Linn County Out of the Darkness Walk, contact Walk Chairperson Angie Wallace at 660-734-0184.

