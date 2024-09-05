Register now for the Grazing School in Brashear, Sept. 25-27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

A three-day Management Intensive Grazing (MIG) School is scheduled for September 25-27, 2024, in Brashear, Missouri. The school will offer in-depth discussions and practical field exercises on agronomic and livestock-related topics. The focus is on enhancing grazing and livestock production in pastures.

Key topics for the event include pasture species selection and management, fencing and watering systems, animal health on pasture, nutrition, pasture improvement techniques, and the economics of pasturing systems. All attendees will receive reference materials on grazing management tailored to the Midwest. Participants will also have the chance to network with others using MIG systems and gain insights from University of Missouri and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) experts in grazing.

“Producers implementing a MIG system have reported large increases in available forage and higher stocking rates for their pastures,” said MU Extension livestock specialist Zac Erwin.

NRCS provides funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to help producers adopt MIG systems. Funds can be used for fencing, water development, planting of desired forages, and enhancing soil fertility.

The event will be held at the Keller Building in Brashear, MO. The cost for the school is $150 for the first participant and $75 for each additional person from the same farming operation. This fee includes meals and reference materials. Registration is required by September 18, 2024, and can be completed by contacting the Adair County Extension Office at 660-665-9866.

For more information and to register, visit the flyer at this link or contact Zac Erwin at 660-665-9866 or Valerie Tate at 660-895-5123.

