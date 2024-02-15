Register by March 6 to vote in April 2 election

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell has announced information regarding the April 2 election.

Absentee voting will start at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on February 20. The last day to request a ballot to be mailed is March 20. Ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by April 2 at 7 p.m.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open on March 30 from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. It will also be open on April 1 until 5 p.m. Polls will be open on April 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 6 is the last date to register to vote in the April election.

For more information, call the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

