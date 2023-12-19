Regina Williams of NCMC awarded scholarship

North Central Missouri College student Regina Williams has been awarded the first Roy Blunt Behavioral Health Scholarship through the Missouri Behavioral Health Council. Regina was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for the spring 2024 semester at NCMC.

“I am honored to accept this substantial scholarship from the Roy Blunt Behavioral Health Foundation to help foster mental well-being and be committed to making a positive impact in this field,” said Regina. “I must credit the incredible behavioral health program, all the teachers, and the SSS program. Being a non-traditional student, their support was crucial in my strive to succeed.”

Regina is pursuing her associate’s degree in behavioral health at North Central Missouri College. To learn more about NCMC’s Behavioral Health program, contact instructor Janna Ingram at (660) 359-3948.