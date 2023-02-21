Refresco to expand in Truesdale, investing $22 million and creating 30 new jobs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Refresco, a leading global provider of beverage solutions, announced that it will expand in Truesdale, investing $22 million and creating 30 new jobs. The company’s investment in its existing Warren County location will increase the capacity for beverage manufacturing through the installation of an additional production line.

“We’re thrilled that Refresco is growing in Warren County and investing in the community,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This expansion is another testament to our state’s ability to provide the foundation for success that companies need. Our investments in Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure continue to result in economic growth, more jobs, and improved lives for Missourians.”

Refresco’s Truesdale facility is its fourth and largest plant in Missouri. The company has 74 production locations across North America, Europe, and Australia that employ more than 13,000 people. In addition to expanding its Warren County facility, Refresco has made a significant contribution to support the Warren County R-III School District, faculty, alumni, and students.

“We are extremely excited to continue our growth in Truesdale,” said Steven Kaufman, Director of Real Estate for Refresco. “Refresco is committed to the region and to supporting our growing customer demand with additional local capabilities. We seek to develop long-term partnerships within the communities where we operate. In Truesdale, we will continue to seek opportunities to help our customers meet and exceed their targets through beverage solutions that matter, while positively impacting the community.”

“Refresco’s commitment to Warren County will have a lasting positive impact on the local economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Growing our economy starts with taking care of Missouri’s existing businesses. We’re proud to support a quality employer like Refresco as it grows in Truesdale and creates more opportunities for Missourians in the area.”

For this expansion, Refresco will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

Refresco is a global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National, and Emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in cartons, PET, Aseptic PET, cans, and glasses. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand.

