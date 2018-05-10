Reed Dupy appointed Chillicothe Mayor Pro Tem

Chillicothe Councilman at Large Reed Dupy has been appointed Chillicothe’s Mayor Pro Tem, since the death of Chillicothe Mayor Chuck Haney.

Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton explains the Chillicothe City Charter states that the person holding the councilman at large position assumes mayor duties if “anything happens to the mayor”.

The agenda for Monday night’s Chillicothe City Council meeting will include appointments for the mayor and the councilman-at-large position. Frampton notes whoever is appointed will fill the positions until the next city council election in April 2019.

A special election will not be held.

