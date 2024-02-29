Red flag warning for multiple northwest Missouri counties today

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO, has issued a Red Flag Warning that went into effect at 1:15 am and will continue until 9:00 pm on February 29.

The warning highlights fire weather conditions that are currently present or will develop shortly. With wind speeds ranging from 15 to 25 MPH and gusts reaching up to 30 MPH, combined with a relative humidity of 15 to 25 percent, the region is at a heightened risk of rapid fire spread. The NWS strongly advises against outdoor burning during this period.

A Red Flag Warning is an alert that is issued when a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can lead to extreme fire behavior. Residents in the affected areas are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the recommended safety instructions to prevent any fires from developing and spreading rapidly.

Counties in Missouri under this Red Flag Warning include:

Atchison, MO

Nodaway, MO

Worth, MO

Gentry, MO

Holt, MO

Andrew, MO

De Kalb, MO

Buchanan, MO

Clinton, MO

Platte, MO

Clay, MO

Jackson, MO

Cass, MO

Bates, MO

Authorities remind the public that during such conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended and could lead to devastating consequences.

Related