Recount of votes for Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward certified as a tie; special election set for June 6, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office certified the results on May 1st from a vote recount for the Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward.

The county clerk’s office reports the recount confirmed a tie of 218 votes per candidate. The candidates are Jay Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid.

Judge Drew Davis filed a judgment in Livingston County Circuit Court last week. It appointed Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks to select current and uninterested election judges not associated with Chillicothe’s First Ward to conduct a hand recount of the results from the April 4th election. This came after a petition was filed earlier in April on behalf of Kincaid regarding a recount.

The county clerk’s office will proceed with a special election for the Chillicothe First Ward council member position. The election will be at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church on June 6th from 6 am to 7 pm.

Related