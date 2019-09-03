Record numbers attend Trenton High School Alumni Reunion

Record numbers were reported at each of the All-Alumni events over the weekend and most of the special classes shared similar responses with great attendance. The 70th Annual Trenton High School Alumni Reunion is now history and plans are already underway for the 2020 edition.

Officers of the Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association were re-elected at the organization’s annual meeting yesterday with Dr. John Holcomb re-elected President, Steve Muff – Vice President, Steve Maxey – Secretary and Katie Kinney – Treasurer.

Business transactions included adopting plans for the association to re-activate the THS Alumni Association Scholarship to a graduating THS senior beginning this year. The award in the $300.00 will be presented with several graduating classes commended for contributing to the fund. A committee of Steve Maxey, Katie Kinney, and James Hughes will head up the selection committee and recommend specific criteria for the scholarship. Classes, individuals and school organizations were encouraged to contribute to the scholarship with a reminder that all donations are tax-deductible.

Kris Ockenfels, representing the Trenton R-9 School District discussed the upcoming building projects scheduled including a Performing Arts Center and upgrades to be made to the THS-TMS Media Center, Rissler School entrance and the C.F. Russell Stadium for Concessions and Public Restrooms.

Board members evaluated each of the All-Alumni events from the week-end ranging from the Friday night mixer, Saturday Open House, Sunday Brunch, Window Decorating Contest and Publication of “Alumni News”. Suggestions were made to improve each with reports expected to be made in the months ahead. Discussions were also heard on Foundation finances, investments and long-term projects to be of support to the Trenton R-9 School District.