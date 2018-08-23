Recent rains slightly improve drought situation in Missouri

Rain in recent days has improved drought conditions although many counties in northern Missouri remain in extreme or exceptional drought this week.

The Missouri drought map released Thursday morning reflects those conditions as of Tuesday. During a one week period, Trenton has received two and three quarters inches of rain. (August 14 through 21)

All or portions of ten area counties continuing to have exceptional drought conditions. These are from west to east, Gentry, DeKalb, Daviess, Caldwell, Clinton, Grundy, Livingston, Carroll, Sullivan, and Putnam. Those counties are surrounded by many others that are considered in extreme drought.

This weeks’ report shows 17% of the state is covered by either extreme or exceptional drought which is a decrease from twenty-five and one-half percent coverage in last week’s report on the drought.

Eighty-eight percent of Missouri is experiencing some degree of drought which is down from 98 percent as of last week.

