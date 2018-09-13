Recent rains significantly improve drought conditions in Northern Missouri

This week’s drought map of Missouri shows fewer counties with extreme drought conditions when compared to one week ago.

Portions of just five northwest Missouri counties have extreme drought continuing, They are Grundy, Livingston, Daviess, DeKalb, and Gentry. Others are near North Kansas city including parts of Jackson, Clay, and Platte.

In central Missouri, extreme drought conditions are still noted in portions of

Boone, Cooper, Howard, and Moniteau. All of these counties are surrounded by areas of severe or moderate drought.

Approximately 57 percent of the Missouri population is affected by some degree of drought.

The map released this morning shows extreme drought covers two point six percent of Missouri, down from six percent last week. When categories are expanded to include all D-1 to D-4 designations, moderate through exceptional, nearly 43 percent of the state is impacted by drought, down from a figure of 58 percent last week.