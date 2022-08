Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Raytown resident was injured Sunday evening when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Linn Lounty Highway 11.

Twenty-year-old Emily Atkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Hospital.

Atkins was traveling north on Highway 11 when she struck a sign, crossed Route C, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and the report indicated she was using a seat belt.