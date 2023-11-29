Raytown man indicted for producing child pornography

A Raytown, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexually assaulting a child victim to produce child pornography.

Cecil L. Pulluaim, 53, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Pulluaim was previously charged in a related case by the Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor’s Office.

Today’s indictment charges Pulluaim with 10 counts of using a minor victim to produce videos of child pornography on 10 separate occasions from April 27 to June 15, 2023. Pulluaim is also charged with one count of possessing child pornography on June 16, 2023.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Luna. It was investigated by the Raytown, Mo., Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.