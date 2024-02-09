Raytown man arrested in Hamilton for scamming the elderly

Share To Your Social Network

The Hamilton Police Department reports the arrest of a Raytown man accused of attempting to scam elderly individuals.

Online court information shows 56-year-old Tony Sally has been charged in one case in Caldwell County with felony exploitation of an elder or a disabled person and misdemeanor deceptive business practice. In a second case, he has been charged with felony exploitation of an elder or a disabled person and the misdemeanors of stealing and deceptive business practices. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only in each case, and he is to have no contact with the alleged victims. Sally is next to appear in court on February 15th.

The Hamilton Police Department reports it received a complaint on February 6th that Sally was back in the city. Officers located him and apprehended him while he was allegedly trying to scam an elderly person.

One probable cause statement accuses Sally of not having a business or vendor license in Hamilton and selling meat out of a freezer in the back of a pickup truck (on February 6th) at a price higher than it was worth. He reportedly admitted to lying about being out of fuel and his freezer being broken, saying it was part of his sales pitch.

Another probable cause statement accuses Sally of selling meat to a vulnerable elderly person for an inflated price in September.

The Hamilton Police Department encourages anyone who may have been a victim or may know a victim of the alleged scam to call the police at 816-583-7311.

