The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022.

The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female.

Lieutenant Detective Andrea McElroy asks anyone who has information that would assist in finding justice for the woman to call the Ray County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 816-470-0156. Callers can stay anonymous.

