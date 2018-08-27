Raven Moreno crowned Miss Calamity Jane

The Miss Calamity Jane Pageant was held Saturday night in Princeton and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners.

Raven Moreno was crowned Miss Calamity Jane with Pyper Rains chosen as Little Miss Calamity. Carson Glidewell was named Little Wild Bill with Emery Houck winning the title of Princess and Clayton Glidewell named Prince.

Livi Brinkley placed as the first runner-up with Jaden Purdun the second runner-up in the Miss Calamity Jane Queen Competition.

(Photo Credit: Princeton Chamber of Commerce)

