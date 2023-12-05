Rate changes ahead for Evergy Missouri customers

Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Metro have filed applications with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the demand-side investment mechanism charge on customer bills. The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows Evergy to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Efficiency Investment Act.

According to the applications, an Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by about $1.35 a month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $1.93 a month. The changes would take effect on February 1.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than December 26 with the Missouri Public Service Commission secretary or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at psc.mo.gov.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or Public Service Commission staff.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to approximately 340,300 customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Missouri Metro serves approximately 303,500 electric customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston.