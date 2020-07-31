Rapid Removal reiterates conditions of trash pickup during pandemic

Rapid Removal is following the national response set forth by waste haulers in the country regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The haulers are suspending weekly bulky item pick up and cleanups due to the ability of the virus to live on the surface of items. Rapid Removal notes suspending those services minimizes sanitation workers’ exposure to the virus.

Waste companies have also implemented other changes. Those include all trash must be bagged, and there is a limit of fifteen, 13-gallon bags, trash inside bins is preferred, debris and items outside of trash bins or bags will not be picked up, workers will not come into close contact or proximity with residents while on routes, and maintaining weekly trash service takes priority over special requests.

Bulky items up to 150 pounds can be brought to Rapid Removal’s facility at 86 Northwest 10th Avenue in Trenton without a charge as long as customers bring identification and a Trenton Municipal Utilities bill showing they pay for trash service in the City of Trenton. A charge will apply if more than one item or a trailer or pickup truck load is brought to Rapid Removal. Contact the company before dropping off items at 654-4287.

