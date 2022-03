Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Rapid Removal Disposal facility in north Trenton is closed to the public on March 29th due to a shortage of trailer space.

A spokesperson says there is a trailer shortage and that the closure will not affect trash pick-up.

The phone lines are also down at Rapid Removal on March 29 as work is being done on them. The company hopes to have phone lines back up on March 30th.

