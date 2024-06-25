Randy Lees

Share To Your Social Network

A dark-eyed baby boy came into the lives of Francis Eugene and Lena Silva Lees on October 24, 1945, in Oakland, California. Randall, an only child, was the joy of their lives. Raised in the Catholic faith and attending Catholic schools, life was good until the passing of his mother Cecelia when he was 15 and his father Francis when he was 19.

After wandering the states in search of purpose, he joined Miller Spectacular Shows, based out of Greenbrier, Arkansas. The show became not only an employer but also family and lifelong friends who stayed in touch and visited him in Florida. Eventually, he left to drive over the road.

While working for Mayflower Moving in Jefferson City, Missouri, Randy met his wife, Margaret Reed of Milan. They were married on August 31, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milan. They made their home in Fulton for the convenience of their jobs.

In February 1982, another dark-eyed baby boy entered the lives of the Lees. Troy, also an only child, was the joy of their life. The family remained in Fulton until 1991 when they returned to Milan due to family health issues.

Randy worked at Reed Ready Mix and helped on the farm where they lived. When PSF Farms started producing hogs, he went back on the road, running double to Columbus, Ohio, to the Moriah plant. When PSF built their own plant, he ran locally, bringing hogs into the plant.

Once a truck driver, always a truck driver. He went back over the road and stayed out until retirement. He logged 50 years of driving, owned his own trucks, drove company trucks, and held a lifetime membership in the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

After a couple of years of retirement, he drove part-time for OATS until Margaret retired from Sullivan County 911. They sold their home and moved to Florida to be with their son and family to watch their grandsons grow up.

Randy was the secretary of the Men’s Night Bowling League for several years, enjoyed Men’s Night of Golf at the Country Club, fished, and hunted. His only regret about moving to Florida was that they didn’t have white-tailed deer. He was a charter member of the Milan Elk’s Lodge and maintained his membership even after moving. He played poker two nights a week during “Snowbird Season.” He loved his balcony, watching the world go by.

Randy passed away on June 21, 2024. Although it was unexpected, he was prepared. He had just told his son and grandsons he loved them, shared hugs and kisses with all, and his wife was holding his arm. He wasn’t alone when he left.

Randy is survived by his wife Margaret of almost 50 years, of Fort Myers, Florida, his son Troy, wife Charlyne, grandsons Gavin and Tristan of Fort Myers, Florida, Uncle and Aunt Wayne E. (Buck) and Joyce Clem of Lebanon, Illinois, cousins Mark Clem, Lebanon, Illinois, David and Peggy Clem, Black Hawk, Colorado, and Sandra and Bob Johnson, Fall City, Washington. He is also survived by niece Susanna Reed, Athens, Georgia, nephew Andrew Reed, Macon, Georgia, nephew Matt Reed and wife Daisy, Redwood, California, and five great-nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Vicky Read-Bailey, Covington, Georgia, and Meg Reed, Milledgeville, Georgia. Randy left behind many special friends, drivers, neighbors, and poker buddies.

Pallbearers are Jeff Knickerbocker, Charles Hayes, Dave Ganske Jr., Riddle, Andy Herington, Tommy Wetherell, Olof McTaggart, and Mose Gingerich.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with visitation one hour before the service at the Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan.

Randy’s family wishes to thank the staff of the Florida Cancer Specialist Center, Lee County Ambulance and EMTs, Lee County Dispatchers, and Health Park Hospital for their efforts. They know you tried your very best to bring him back to us. It was his time.

Post Views: 65

Related