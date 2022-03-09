Randy Kinnison to retire from Grundy Electric Cooperative

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

After 27 years of working in multiple roles at Grundy Electric Cooperative, Randy Kinnison will retire on March 10, 2022.

Randy joined the GEC team in November 1995 in the Corporate Development Department as an Energy Advisor. In 2001, Randy transferred to the Operations Department as a Field Automation Supervisor. Through the years, his job evolved into a combination of Energy Consultant and Mapping Coordinator. Randy assisted members with energy audits, HVAC recommendations, insulation, and commercial lighting.

Randy also had the responsibility of keeping the GEC maps up to date.

