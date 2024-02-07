Randy Davis brings chalk art Bible lessons to Dockery Chapel Church

Share To Your Social Network

Randy Davis, a renowned chalk artist and Bible teacher associated with Drawing Closer Ministries, will present a unique art and learning experience at Dockery Chapel Church near Trenton. The event is scheduled for February 11th, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Utilizing his artistic talents, Davis offers a fresh perspective on Biblical teachings, applying them to contemporary life through his chalk art. His presentations are not only visually captivating but also spiritually enlightening, featuring the use of colored lights and black light effects. These techniques are employed to unveil “hidden” images within his drawings, providing a deeper understanding of biblical messages.

Davis’ ministry has taken him to numerous churches across the country, sharing his vision and interpretation of the Bible through art. For those interested in learning more about Randy Davis and his work, further information is available on the Chalk Artist website.

Individuals looking forward to attending the event at Dockery Chapel Church or seeking additional details about the presentation on February 11th can reach out to the church at 660-358-1508.

Related