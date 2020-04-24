Ramp closures planned this weekend as part of Interstate 35 resurfacing project

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will require ramp closures this weekend. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Ideker, Inc. to resurface I-35 between the Clinton/Clay County line and just north of Route 116.

As part of the mainline paving, crews will periodically close the ramps listed below this Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26 during daylight hours. While the ramps are closed, motorists will need to use an alternate route:

I-35 northbound on and off-ramps at Route PP

I-35 northbound on and off-ramps at the Lathrop rest area

The contractor plans to have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, through the middle of July. Crews could be on-site seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane of I-35 in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of some of the work, some lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares