Ralls County rollover crash injures teen driver on Route H

An automobile accident occurred on Route H, approximately three miles south of Rensselaer, on December 2, 2023, at 9:35 a.m. Jacob A. Gutierrez, an 18-year-old driver from East Moline, Illinois, was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gutierrez was traveling southbound in a 2003 Nissan Maxima when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road. In an attempt to correct the vehicle’s path, Gutierrez overcorrected, causing the Nissan Maxima to travel off the left side of the road and subsequently overturn.

Gutierrez, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls County Ambulance for treatment.

The Nissan Maxima suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Center Fire Department, and Ralls County Ambulance.