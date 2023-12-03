Ralls County rollover crash injures teen driver on Route H

State News December 3, 2023December 3, 2023 Digital Correspondent
2003 Nissan Maxima accident or crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

An automobile accident occurred on Route H, approximately three miles south of Rensselaer, on December 2, 2023, at 9:35 a.m. Jacob A. Gutierrez, an 18-year-old driver from East Moline, Illinois, was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gutierrez was traveling southbound in a 2003 Nissan Maxima when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road. In an attempt to correct the vehicle’s path, Gutierrez overcorrected, causing the Nissan Maxima to travel off the left side of the road and subsequently overturn.

Gutierrez, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls County Ambulance for treatment.

The Nissan Maxima suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Center Fire Department, and Ralls County Ambulance.

Post Views: 1,126
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.