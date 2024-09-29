Ralls County crash injures 16-year-old driver near Hannibal

Digital Correspondent
A 16-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was injured in a single-vehicle crash on September 27, 2024, at approximately 6:12 p.m. The accident occurred on Silvers Lane, a quarter mile south of Hannibal.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Ralls County Ambulance.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Wilt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

Digital Correspondent

