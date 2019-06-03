Rainfall in Trenton during May, 2019 is the most recorded in nearly 26-years

The weather summary for May in Trenton shows rainfall was more than double of what’s normal for the month with measurable precipitation on 22 of the 31 days. One daily rainfall record was established and there was a record high temperature, however, high temperatures overall were cooler than normal with lows averaging near normal.

The 14.99 inches of rainfall in may was 9.67 inches above normal for the month. It was the most rainfall in Trenton in a calendar month in nearly 26 years. The last time there was more monthly rainfall in Trenton was July of 1993 when 22.40 inches was recorded.

Trenton had 4.30 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending May 29th, which was a record for that date. There were more than two inches on two other dates last month. They were 2.21 inches on May 19th and 2.02 inches on May 26th.

Trenton entered June 12.13 inches above normal for the year on rain and melted precipitation with temperatures in May averaging nearly four degrees below normal for highs and near normal for lows. Highs averaged slightly over 71 degrees while lows averaged about 54 degrees. There was a record high of 91 degrees on May 16th with the coldest temperature recorded in May at 38 degrees on May 13th.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says above normal precipitation is slightly favored in our area for the month of June, although far northeast Missouri is given equal chances for above, below, or near normal precipitation.

The rainfall in Trenton during May totaled 14.99 inches which is the second greatest rainfall during the month of May in Trenton with records dating back to 1918.

KTTN has precipitation records for all the months from 1918 through 1950 and also from 1963 through this year. Some of the monthly totals are missing in the 1950s and early 1960s. With the records we have since 1963, the 14.99 inches last month is the third greatest monthly amount. The most rainfall recorded is 22.40 in July of 1993 followed by 15.48 in May of 1982.

Higher amounts other than this year that we could find from 1918 through 1962, were 18.35 inches in June of 1947 and 15.89 inches in July of 1922.