WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair.

Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.