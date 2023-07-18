Ragan-Hickman American Legion and Auxiliary to hold fundraiser during Mercer Homecoming

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Food will be served at the American Legion Community Building in Mercer during the Mercer Homecoming on July 29th.

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion and Auxiliary in Mercer will serve lunch from 11 am to 1 pm. Money raised will go to help veterans.

The Mercer Methodist Church will host an ice cream social at the community building on July 29th from 6 to 7 o’clock as a fundraiser for Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Free will donations will be accepted.

A spokesperson says Neighbors Helping Neighbors provides assistance to anyone in the community who needs it. That assistance includes things such as gas cards and help with paying for food and utilities.

