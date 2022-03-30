Race created in upcoming election for Grundy County Presiding Commissioner

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

While March 29th was the last day to file for the August 2nd Primary Election, Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard on Wednesday morning, March 30th announced a late filing for Presiding Commissioner, creating a race for the position.

Bill Wilson filed for the position on Tuesday afternoon, March 29th. Incumbent Phillip Ray previously filed.

Other positions in Grundy County had one candidate file for each. Incumbents filing include Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson, Circuit Clerk, and Recorder Becky Stanturf, and Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett. Courtney Campbell filed for county clerk. Public Administrator Adria Moore filed for an unexpired term.

Related