Rabies case confirmed in Livingston County, vaccinate pets and report bites

Livingston County Health Center reminds residents to take steps to protect themselves and their pets from rabies, following confirmation of a positive rabies case in a bat collected in the county.

“The rabies virus remains active year-round, but activity increases as the weather warms and people become more active,” said Lori Murray, RN, Communicable Disease Coordinator. “It’s important to remember that once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal. The most effective way to protect you and your family against rabies is by vaccinating your pets and seeking help if you have been bitten.”

All animal bites, whether from domestic animals or wildlife, should be reported to the Health Center as soon as possible. Health Department staff will work with residents and health care providers to determine if rabies treatment is needed. If the animal has not been vaccinated, it will be monitored for symptoms of rabies. If an animal is euthanized after a bite, the Health Center can send the head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services state lab for rabies testing.

In review, if you have been bitten by a dog or wild animal:

Seek medical attention immediately.

Control bleeding and wash the area of the bite with soap and water.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. If the bite occurs over the weekend, leave a message and Health Center staff will return your call.

