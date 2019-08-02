Rabbit and poultry show results from the North Central Missouri Fair

There were 65 rabbits entered by 13 exhibitors Thursday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

Selected as Grand Champion was the Holland Lop entered by Robyn Snuffer of Gilman City. The Reserve Champion was a Flemish Giant belonging to Chloe Clements of Dawn. Both also were the respective winners with their rabbits in the best four and the best six class.

Reserve honors in those classes were to Emily Chalfant of Gilman City and another entry from Robyn Snuffer. Showmanship honors went to Chloe Clements and Caitlynn Chalfant in senior and junior divisions.

The poultry show had 17 entries on Thursday from four exhibitors.

Grand Champion was a Black Jersey Giant Standard Pullet entered by Ella Terhune of Jamesport. Reserve Champion of the show was Kyla Coffman of Princeton with a Blue Laced Red Wyandotte Bantam Cock.

Winners in other categories include Ella Terhune with the Champion large fowl and Lance Jacobs of Eagleville with the Reserve Champion, Ella Terhune also had the Champion bantam with Kyla Coffman having Reserve Champion.

Showmanship honors from the poultry show were won by Kyla Coffman and Ella Terhune in the senior and junior divisions respectfully.