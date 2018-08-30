Quinn Memorial Fun Run slated for September 29th in Chillicothe

A memorial run will be held in September to support a scholarship fund that will provide scholarships to graduates of Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe.

The Third Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk in memory of former Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn will start at Bishop Hogan the morning of September 29th.

Children of all ages are invited to run two times around the church block for the Fun Run, which will start at 8 o’clock with all participants awarded prizes. The 5K Run/Walk through the northeast part of Chillicothe will follow. The run/walk will include two water stations.

The race fee is $20 before September 23rd and will increase by $5.00 to $25.00 after September 23rd. Registration will be accepted until race time.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports the area around Saint Columban Church will be blocked off the morning of September 29th from 7:45 to 9 o’clock. He says an officer will be present to lead the front runners through the route.

