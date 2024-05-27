Quaker Windows to expand Eldon facility, investing $30M and adding 220 jobs

Share To Your Social Network

Quaker Windows and Doors, a premier manufacturer of top-quality windows and doors, announced today that it will significantly expand its Eldon manufacturing facility, investing more than $30 million and creating 220 new jobs. The company’s expansion will add a vertical paint line and increased capabilities for insulating glass production while helping meet demand for its high-quality commercial, residential, and luxury windows and doors.

“Quaker’s ongoing investment and job creation in Eldon is a testament to our state’s ability to support first-rate manufacturers,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s growth is a prime example of the results that our state’s business climate, superior infrastructure, and skilled workforce provide. We look forward to Quaker’s success as it continues its decades-long history of quality and excellence in central Missouri.”

Through its expansion, Quaker continues to increase its manufacturing capacity, adding 300,000 square feet to its existing 450,000-square-foot campus. The original phase for the company’s Eldon facility was completed in 2020. The location has now received three additions in four years, bringing its total space to nearly 800,000 square feet. The latest expansion includes the installation of a state-of-the-art vertical paint line, a major technological leap, to increase powder paint capabilities. This cutting-edge equipment will improve efficiency and uphold the high product quality that customers expect. Quaker is also expanding its insulating glass production and adding tempering capabilities to better meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

“This project is part of Quaker’s ongoing investment in our future,” said Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows and Doors. “Expanding our paint, thermal-fill, and glass capabilities is essential in supporting increased capacity needs for our commercial, residential, and luxury customers throughout the country.”

Quaker’s expansion continues to generate new employment opportunities in central Missouri while underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and growth. Quaker’s new facilities, expected to be complete by the fall of 2025, are designed to accommodate future growth and ensure the company remains a leader in its industry.

For this expansion, Quaker Windows and Doors will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Quaker Windows and Doors is a premier manufacturer of top-quality windows and doors, dedicated to delivering customers innovative, energy-efficient products and unrivaled customer service. The company boasts a diverse selection of aluminum, vinyl, and wood window and door products, encompassing the residential, commercial, and luxury markets. Quaker’s brands include QUAKER RESIDENTIAL™, QUAKER COMMERCIAL™, and QUARTZ™ Luxury. Quaker consistently sets the benchmark in the industry, demonstrating a commitment to excellence.

Quaker’s unwavering focus on quality has led to the development of patented technology, and ongoing product, and system design innovations. Driven by a mission of continuous innovation, improvement, integrity, and total customer satisfaction, the company embraces “The Quaker Difference” as its guiding principle.

