Quaker Oats recalls granola bars over Salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company today announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit the Quaker website for additional information or product reimbursement.

You may also refer to this PDF file to see a complete list of affected products.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products below. NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted.