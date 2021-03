Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance with an investigation into a pickup truck driving by and shooting at a residence the night of March 27.

No injuries were reported from the incident on 290th Road.

Residents with information or who can help identify the truck or anyone involved are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 660-947-2515. Crime tips can also be submitted at this link on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department website.

Related