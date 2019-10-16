Putnam County School District announces Career and Technical Education Student of the Month

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Chloe Tipton as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for October 2019. The acknowledgment included the presentation of a certificate, a CTE Student of the Month shirt, and the addition of her name to the 2019-2020 CTE Student of the Month awards plaque which is displayed in the High School. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Chloe is the daughter of Wendy and Allen Tipton of Unionville and is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High School. Chloe is active in multiple organizations including FBLA, FCCLA, DECA, Interact, SADD and Advertising Class. She serves as a chapter officer in FBLA, FCCLA, DECA, SADD and Interact. She has also been an active member of the Varsity Cheerleading team and HS Band all throughout High School and currently serves as Cheer Captain and Drum Major.

Outside of school, Chloe is very involved with the Parkview Church of Christ, is a member of the Putnam County Travelers, was crowned 2019 Miss Putnam County, and is a Girls State Alum.

Lisa Stobbe, Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) Instructor at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Chloe for this award partly because “she is a well-rounded individual to represent multiple CTE organizations. She has obtained a leadership role for several years in FCCLA and also competed at the state and national levels. She is always willing to speak about her experiences and is an overall great advocate for FCCLA.”

Danyel Fitzpatrick, Marketing and FCS Instructor at Putnam County R-I High School also nominated Chloe. According to Mrs. Fitzpatrick, “Chloe is an all-around exceptional student. She holds multiple officer positions for various clubs and has always managed to make her schedule work for everyone. Chloe excels in promoting DECA and Advertising Class to her peers and underclassmen and adds a ton of value to those programs. She has a passion for CTE which can be seen through her active involvement with community service, recruitment, and competition where she has competed at the highest level for DECA, FBLA, and FCCLA during her first three years of high school. I look forward to seeing what Chloe’s senior year has in store for her.

