Putnam County Route Y Bridge over Blackbird Creek now open

The bridge on Putnam County Route Y over Blackbird Creek, northeast of Unionville, is now open to all traffic.

Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the bridge to all traffic this afternoon.

The bridge was closed in March to rehabilitate the structurally deficient bridge deck and bring other bridge components up to current standards. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

