Putnam County R-1 School District of Unionville closed Thursday afternoon due to a high number of students and staff members being sick.

A Plus Coordinator Kathy Rhodes reports school dismissed at 12:45 on Thursday and will not be in session Friday, March 22, 2019. Rhodes notes there will not be any evening activities or after school programs and that the fitness center will be closed through the weekend.

Rhodes says the day of school Putnam County misses Friday will be made up April 22nd.