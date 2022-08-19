Putnam County Health Department to offer lab draws

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will offer lab draws next month. They will be offered the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 8 am to 10:30 am by appointment only.

Blood draws will be offered next month on September 14th and 28th. Insurance can be billed. The health department reports the service will be available at a low cost for private-pay individuals with no insurance.

Residents interested in utilizing the service should schedule an appointment at a link provided on the Putnam County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Questions should be directed to the health department at 660-947-2249.