The Putnam County Health Department will host a Spring Fling for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade and their fathers or other significant male figures.

The free event for Putnam County residents will be at the 4-H Building of Unionville on May 13th from 6 o’clock to 8:30 in the evening.

Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and Knox blocks will be provided. Anna and Elsa from Frozen will attend.

