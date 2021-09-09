Putnam County Health Department to host free flu-shot clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department will host a free seasonal flu shot clinic for Putnam County residents who are at least 18 years old. The clinic will be at the office in Unionville on September 29th from 7:30 in the morning to 6 p.m. or while the supply lasts.

The quadrivalent high-dose vaccine will be available for residents at least 65. Drive-up will be available for anyone who is disabled.

No appointment is necessary. Residents with Medicare or Medicaid should bring their cards. Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts. Donations will be accepted.

Consent forms will be available at the health department starting September 14th for residents interested in completing them before the clinic on September 29th.

Contact the Putnam County Health Department for more information at 660-947-2429.

