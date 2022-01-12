Putnam County Health Department to hold vaccine clinic

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will hold an immunization clinic on January 13th. No appointment is needed for the clinic from 8:30 to noon and 1 o’clock to 3:45.

The office notes immunizations are usually due at two, four, six, 12, and 15 to 18 months of age as well as at four, nine to 12, 16, 50, and 65 years of age. Tetanus boosters are due every 10 years.

It is noted this will NOT be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

If someone does not have health insurance, or the insurance does not cover immunizations, the Putnam County Health Department can still provide vaccines for free. Call 660-947-2429 extension 28 for more information on insurance coverage.