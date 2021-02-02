Putnam County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department plans to receive 300 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week and will hold vaccine clinics on February 4th and 5th by appointment only for individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tiers 1 and 2.

Scheduling of appointments will start the morning of February 3rd at 8 o’clock by calling 947-2429 and dialing 0. The health department asks that residents be patient and try again if they receive a busy signal.

Residents with questions regarding the vaccine or needing to know which tier they are under can call the Putnam County Health Department or visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

