Putnam County Health Department to hold back-to-school vaccination clinics

Local News May 25, 2023 KTTN News
Putnam County Health Department
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will provide back-to-school vaccines at immunization clinics.

Clinics will be held on June 1st and 15th, July 6th and, 20th, as well as on August 3rd and 17th from 8 am to noon and 1 pm to 3:45 pm.

Youth starting kindergarten, eighth grade, and 12th grade need to have vaccines current before the upcoming school year.

Parents can check to see if their children are up to date on required vaccinations by calling the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429. Appointments can also be scheduled for the immunization clinics in June, July, and August by calling that number.

Post Views: 50
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.