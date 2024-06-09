Putnam County Health Department sponsors heat safety session

Share To Your Social Network

As temperatures rise and summer approaches, the risk of heat stroke becomes a significant health concern. Deb Wardlow, an advanced registered nurse practitioner from Putnam County Memorial Hospital, will present vital information on heat stroke prevention to address this issue.

The presentation will take place at the PC Cafe and Resource Center on June 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During the session, Wardlow will share essential tips on how to stay safe in the heat, including the best times to be outdoors, methods to keep cool, and what actions to take if someone exhibits signs of heat stroke.

This informative event is a collaborative effort between the Putnam County Health Department, Putnam County Memorial Hospital, and the PC Cafe and Resource Center. Community members are encouraged to attend to gain valuable insights into protecting themselves and others during the hot summer months.

