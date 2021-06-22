Putnam County Health Department reports surge in cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports an additional COVID-19 case, which makes the total 524. One case is active. Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The Putnam County Health Department reports seeing surges in various locations in the state of the Delta variant among young, unvaccinated individuals. The office notes the Delta variant is highly transmissible and has been shown to have a higher hospitalization rate.

The Putnam County Health Department has Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available. Residents who would like to be vaccinated should call the health department at 660-947-2429 or come to the office in Unionville.

