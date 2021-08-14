Putnam County Health Department reports COVID-19 related death

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reports the death of another community member due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total to 14. Seven cases have also been added since August 11th, making that total 573. Twenty cases are active, and there are 39 hospitalizations.

The Putnam County Health Department says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivers a piece of genetic code from the SARS CoV-2 virus to host cells in the body. That gives the cells instructions for making copies of spike proteins. The spikes penetrate and infect host cells. The proteins stimulate an immune response, which produces antibodies and develops memory cells that will recognize and respond if the body is infected with the actual virus.

The Putnam County Health Department will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the office on August 23rd and a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on August 30th. An appointment is required for the clinics. Call the office to schedule an appointment at 660-947-2429, or go to links available on the Putnam County Health Department’s Facebook page.

COVID-19 testing is available in Putnam County at the Doctor Fairly Family Clinic, L. A. Medical LLC, and the Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

Related